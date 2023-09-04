Gordon Dalziel has insisted that none of Rangers’ new signings inspire confidence and stressed that none of them stood up against a struggling Celtic side on Sunday.

A 1-0 defeat at home to Celtic has opened a can of worms for Rangers, who have also failed to make it to the group stage of the Champions League last week.

Beale is already under pressure after he was given a free hand to overhaul the Rangers squad over the summer transfer window.

Dalziel is keen to know which one of the new signings at Rangers inspires confidence or is a standout player as he cannot see one at the moment.

He pointed out that ahead of the game Celtic were struggling with form and injuries and they were at best looking for a draw from the game.

However, Dalziel conceded that Celtic won the game and kept a clean sheet while none of the new Rangers signings stood out and tried to help their manager to get a result.

He told Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard after the game: “I look at eight to nine summer signings coming in.

“I would want a Rangers supporter to come on and tell me which one excites him.

“I am all for giving people time and whatever but these games are coming thick and fast and they are important to Rangers as a club.

“Every Rangers supporter expected Rangers to win this game and some of them expected to win this comfortably.

“I read a lot of things about Celtic and I spoke to Celtic supporters and they were so concerned.

“We had people saying ‘we’d take a draw because of the situation, we are not playing well, we were knocked out of the cup by Kilmarnock and we have a lot of injuries to our defence’.

“Yet they pitch up at Ibrox on the day and they walked with three points and a clean sheet.

“Someone needs to tell me about the summer signings who excites them? Who is going to be the standout?

“Michael Beale is crying out for someone to come on and bail him out today and nobody on that pitch, his new signings, are able to do it.”

Rangers are already four points behind the reigning champions Celtic at an early stage of the season.