Former Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark is close to saying yes to a move to join Stoke City on a free transfer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The veteran defender is a free agent following his release from Newcastle United and is currently looking for a new club to put his career back on track.

He has suitors in the Championship with the Potters showing keen interest in having him in their ranks.

Manager Alex Neil has been busy recruiting players all summer but feels the need to have one more defender in his squad moving forward.

Stoke have already conceded six goals in their opening five league matches and Neil is hopeful that the six-foot-one-inch defender will be able to give his defence the kind of solidarity he needs.

The player, on his part, is close to accepting terms to join the Stoke City squad.

Clark could provide versatility to the Stoke City team as he has the ability to slot in at the left-back position as well.

He was on loan at Sheffield United last season but endured a tough season, managing to feature in only ten Championship games.