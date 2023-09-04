Ex-Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn feels that wingers like Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville are going under the radar as they should score more goals.

The Whites have had a difficult start to the Championship season as they have managed to register only one league win so far.

The Elland Road outfit have only scored seven goals in their opening five matches and failed to score any in their 0-0 draw against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Even though Redfearn feels that Summerville played well against the Owls, he thinks the frontline were a bit static.

The former Whites boss insisted that the Gnonto and Summerville are going under the radar and they are equally responsible for contributing goals.

“There is movement from wide players at times, a little bit static today from the front five if you look”, Redfearn said on BBC Radio Leeds after the Yorkshire outfit drew against Sheffield Wednesday.

“You know from [Joel] Piroe, actually [Archie] Gray, he was pushed on and then the front three, [Georginio] Rutter down the middle, Gnonto and Summerville.

“I thought Summerville played well today.

“But again, these players go under the radar, Summerville and Gnonto regarding the goals.

“Because they are classed as wingers, they have got a responsibility to score goals like everybody else.”

Both Gnonto and Summerville were heavily linked with moves away from the Championship this summer but they will be staying at Elland Road until January at least.