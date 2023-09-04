Netherlands Under-21 coach Michael Reiziger believes that Liverpool new boy Ryan Gravenberch has made the wrong choice in pulling out of his country’s Euro Under-21 Championship qualification matches.

The 21-year-old made the switch from Bayern Munich to Liverpool on the final day of the summer transfer window for a fee in the region of £34.3m.

The Reds though did not register the player in time for their match against Aston Villa, a game they eventually won 3-0.

And that means that Gravenberch will have to wait until the international break is over before being handed his Liverpool debut.

The Dutchman decided to stay put at Anfield during the break in order to become accustomed to his new surroundings.

Dutch Under-21 boss Reiziger feels that it was the wrong decision taken on the part of Gravenberch as he feels that a player has to play with his heart while representing his country.

“I don’t think it’s a good choice either, I told him that”, Reiziger was quoted as saying by Dutch daily De Telegraaf.

“For a national team, a country, you have to play with your heart, not with your head.

“So you really have to want to be there.

“That is important to me.

“I know Ryan and think he is a good and very likable boy, but he made the wrong choice in this.”

The young Dutch team play their first match of the international break on 8th September against Moldova.