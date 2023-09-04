Former top flight star Mark Wilson has insisted that Michael Beale has failed to produce consistently excellent performances since he became the Rangers manager towards the end of last year.

Beale has come in for serious criticism after his side lost 1-0 at home against a struggling Celtic side who were dealing with several injury issues in their backline.

Rangers have also failed to reach the group stage of the Champions League and the manager’s position has come under scrutiny, especially after a summer where he was allowed to overhaul the squad.

Former top flight defender Wilson admitted that the players need to share part of the blame but insisted that the buck stops with the manager at Ibrox.

He stressed that Beale has not been anywhere near great since he became the Rangers boss as there are very few performances that can show anyone what he is actually trying to do.

The 39-year-old believes it is only natural that the Rangers fans are gradually turning against the manager at the moment.

Wilson, speaking post match, said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “You can point the fingers at the players, but ultimately, it’s the manager and what he is bringing to the party that he is going to be judged.

“It has not been good enough for ten months, not three months since the transfer window when he got his players in.

“The moment he walked in there have been very few performances where the Rangers fans have called into the show and said, ‘Wow, we were amazing today, Michael Beale must have been working that on the pitch because we can see that practised on the pitch’.

“It has not been there for a long period of time and that’s why he finds himself in trouble.”

There are no suggestions that Beale could lose his job during the international break but the Rangers boss needs his team to get back to winning ways later this month.