Leeds United duo Archie Gray and Cysencio Summerville are being kept at Thorp Arch over the international break to give them both a break from competitive action, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Gray and Summerville represent England Under-19s and the Netherlands Under-21s, respectively, on the international stage.

While 14 of their club mates are due to take part in the forthcoming international break, the duo are set to stay in Yorkshire.

Despite not taking part in their national teams’ outings, Gray and Summerville are not carrying an injury.

With the busy Championship season now in full swing, Leeds believe that a period of rest from competitive matches would benefit both players.

Gray, 17, has so far featured in all five matches for Leeds this season as Daniel Farke continues to hand him first team action.

Summerville, on the other hand, has already bagged a goal and an assist for Leeds in the Championship this season and is expected to be a major player for the Whites.

Leeds will be hoping that both players are able to take full advantage of a period where they can recharge their batteries.