Former Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn is unhappy with the body language shown by Georginio Rutter and feels there is a real lack of urgency about his game.

The Elland Road outfit have made a shaky start as they have accumulated only six points from their first five matches of the Championship season and also drew their last match 0-0 against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

They have scored only seven goals so far in the league and big money January signing Rutter has netted only one goal in his four league appearances.

Redfearn is clear that Rutter is getting in the right positions to score goals, but insists that there needs to be a time where he starts to hit the back of the net.

He is unhappy with Rutter’s body language and stressed that there seems to be a lack of urgency about his game, when he should be putting the hard yards in, not least when it comes to off the ball pressing.

“He doesn’t really look like he is going to finish”, Redfearn said on BBC Radio Leeds after the draw with the Owls.

“There are some parts of me that feel a little bit for him, but I don’t think he helps himself at times.

“I look at his body language, there is no urgency to him.

“I think you can work yourself out of a problem, you can really graft and close down for your team and be that extra body up top when you have not got it as well and close down.

“You just don’t see any of that and that probably is irritating.

“Because that comes to the fore off the back of missed chances, he missed a boatload of chances at Salford.

“I said after the game he is getting in the positions, great, you have got to applaud that and there is a case for saying that again today.

“You know if you keep getting in those positions, but sooner or later you’ve got to start finding the back of the net.”

All eyes will be on whether Leeds boss Daniel Farke keeps faith with Rutter for Leeds’ first game back after the international break, where they travel to Millwall.