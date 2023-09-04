Wales captain Aaron Ramsey believes Tottenham Hotspur have signed a player of scary potential in Brennan Johnson and is hopeful that the winger will move to the next level at Spurs.

Tottenham signed Johnson from Nottingham Forest for big money on deadline day to further improve their squad following a great start to their season.

A product of the Nottingham Forest academy, the Midlands club sold him to balance the books following a period of heavy spending since getting promoted to the Premier League last year.

Ramsey believes it is a great move for Johnson and feels Spurs have brought in a player of scary potential who is going to go places in the next few years.

The Wales captain also feels the winger has also got a platform at a club of Tottenham’s size to go to the next level and admitted that he is going to be a massive player for his country as well in the future.

Ramsey said in a press conference: “From his point of view, it’s a brilliant move.

“The potential he has is quite scary and hopefully now, he can take that next step and go to the next level.

“He is going to be important for Wales as well and he is going to be huge for us over the next years.

“We are all excited and hopefully now, he has another platform to go on and to improve himself again.”

Johnson is likely to make his debut for Tottenham after the break when they host Sheffield United at home.