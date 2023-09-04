Fiorentina general manager Joe Barone insisted that Manchester United’s new defensive midfield acquisition Sofyan Amrabat has always wanted to play in England.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is an admirer of Amrabat and held a long-standing intention to land the defensive midfielder this summer.

Ten Hag’s side finally got their man on deadline day on loan with an option to buy after Fiorentina were initially reluctant to let the midfield star leave on a temporary basis.

Now Barone revealed that Amrabat had set his objective to play in England and the Italian side worked hard to reach an agreement with the Red Devils to do a deal for the midfielder on deadline day.

“His objective has always been to play in England”, Barone was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Fiorentina.it.

“We worked hard and at the last minute we reached an agreement with Manchester United.”

Amrabat will be desperate to get on the pitch at Manchester United soon to bolster Ten Hag’s options.

Manchester United were beat at Arsenal on Sunday and Amrabat will hope he can make his presence felt in the Premier League.