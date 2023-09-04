Southampton winger Moussa Djenepo is scheduled to undergo a medical at Standard Liege on Tuesday ahead of a transfer to the Belgian club and is already on his way to Liege.

Saints signed Djenepo from Standard Liege in 2019 but he is not a major part of Russell Martin’s plans this season.

The club have been keen to move him on but his future was not sorted out before the transfer window closed in most major European countries on Friday.

However, the transfer window in Belgium is still open and the winger is now set to return to Standard Liege.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, an agreement is in place between the two clubs for the winger to return to Belgium.

Standard Liege have agreed to pay a fee of €3.5m to the Saints to bring the winger back at the club.

Djenepo has been in Paris and is already on his way to Liege where he will undergo a medical on Tuesday.

Personal terms are already in place and he will sign a three-year deal once all the formalities of the transfer are completed.