Gordon Dalziel has stressed that it is difficult to understand what Michael Beale is trying to do with the Rangers team and now is the time his reputation for being a great coach starts to show results on the pitch.

The pressure on Beale has grown tenfold since his Rangers side were beaten 1-0 by a struggling Celtic team with several injury issues at Ibrox on Sunday.

With Rangers also failing to reach the Champions League group stage, the manager is now facing tough questions after a summer where he was allowed to overhaul the squad with significant investments.

Dalziel stressed that even normal football fans are struggling to understand what Beale’s plans are for the Rangers team when they are playing.

He pointed out that it is clear to understand what Brendan Rodgers is trying with the Celtic team but Beale’s Rangers side are difficult to decipher or understand.

The former Rangers star is tired of hearing that Beale is a great coach and feels it is time that reputation translates into results on the pitch.

Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard post match: “We have been in the game, coached in it but it doesn’t mean we are a lot better than him.

“You have got a fair idea, but you are talking about guys who just want to watch their team play nice football and win games, coming on the phone and they are identifying, saying we cannot see what this Rangers manager is trying to do.

“You look at Celtic and it’s quite easy to see the way Brendan Rodgers is trying to tweak one or two things – Kyogo coming off, some of the link-up play in the wide areas and then a midfield player running.

“You don’t see that with Rangers right now.

“I keep hearing day-in-day-out about how great a coach Michael Beale is but I think the Rangers want to see that translate on the pitch.”

Rangers already find themselves four points behind Celtic in the league table and will next take on St. Johnstone away from home after the break.