Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is now on a plane from France to Turkey to complete his move to Istanbul giants Galatasaray.

The Turkish transfer window does not close until 15th September, but Galatasaray want to register Ndombele in their Champions League squad.

As such, they are pressing the accelerator on the swoop and want to have it over the line by midnight; it will be a loan with an option to buy.

Ndombele is now on his way to Turkey and is in the air, having taken off from France on a private jet, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

The flight is set to touch down in Turkey at around 21.00, where Ndombele will sign a contract with the Turkish giants.

He has already been put through his medical paces by Galatasaray, with the test taking place in London.

At Galatasaray, Ndombele will have the chance to take part in Champions League football after the club secured Champions League group stage football by beating Molde.

They are in the same group as Bayern Munich, Manchester United and FC Copenhagen.