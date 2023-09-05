Mohammed Kudus’ representatives were convinced that the West Ham United technical director Tim Steidten would impress the player, according to The Athletic.

The Irons strengthened their squad after a quiet start to the summer transfer window and grabbed several eye-catching additions, with Kudus being one.

Kudus was in demand, but it was West Ham who eventually did a deal with Ajax and signed him.

The Hammers agreed on a €45m deal with the Dutch giants for the Ghana international and Kudus signed a five-year contract with an option to extend it by another year.

Kudus was targeted by the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Brighton, however, he decided to join the Hammers.

Chelsea were the frontrunners for the Ghanaian’s signature but the Blues were busy completing the Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia deals.

Kudus’ representatives and Ajax became frustrated with the process and prioritised West Ham.

The midfielder’s representatives were certain that Hammers’ technical director Steidten would impress Kudus in discussions.

And Steidten did manage to convince Kudus to join and got the deal over the line.

Now David Moyes will be looking to get the best out of Kudus in the coming years.