FC Volendam technical director Jasper van Leeuwen is expecting a quick growth curve from Leicester City loan star Zach Booth which will see him become a valuable addition.

The 2004-born American midfielder joined the Foxes in 2020 from MLS outfit Real Salt Lake.

This term he has joined Dutch side Volendam on a season-long loan from the Championship outfit to continue his development.

Van Leeuwen described Booth as a technically skilled, explosive and versatile attacker and admitted that Booth has a lot of potential and room for improvement.

He also insisted that he expects a quick growth curve for the player in the Eredivisie, which is going to make him valuable on the pitch.

“Zach is an interesting player with a lot of potential”, Van Leeuwen said to his club’s official website after securing Booth from the Foxes.

“He is multifunctional: in addition to being an attacking midfielder, he can also work well on the wings, and even as a false striker.

“Zach is technically skilled, smart, quite explosive and has a good feeling for the spaces.

“He is now ready for the next step and that picture fits well here.

“Zach is still young and can and must of course still develop in many areas, but we expect a nice growth curve, which will certainly make him valuable.”

Now it remains to be seen if the Foxes loanee will be able to match Van Leeuwen’s expectations by performing well for the Dutch side.

Volendam travel to Fortuna Sittard after the international break.