Former Aston Villa star Ahmed Elmohamady believes that Nicolo Zaniolo will be a great addition for the Villans and can be of real help in the Europa Conference League.

Unai Emery’s side managed to secure the Italy international on a season-long loan deal from Galatasaray last month after agreeing a £4.25m loan fee.

Zaniolo came off the bench on Sunday in Aston Villa’s 3-0 loss at Liverpool and is now trying to make an impact.

There will be a new competition for Aston Villa to participate in this season after they qualified for the group stage of the Europa Conference League following a two-legged win over Hibernian.

The Aston Villa club ambassador believes that having taken part in various European competitions, Zaniolo will make good use of his experience at European level to take the team as far as possible.

“He’s a great player. He is an Italian international with great experience. He is a great addition to the team”, Elmohamady told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

“He started well in the Premier League.

“He also has experience in this competition, he is a player who can also help us in Europe.”

Zaniolo took part in a Champions League qualifier against Lithuanian side Zalgiris for Galatasaray before going to England.