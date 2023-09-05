Former Everton defender Niels Nkounkou has revealed the key message Carlo Ancelotti gave him ahead of his move to Goodison Park.

Nkounkou failed to live up to expectations on Merseyside after joining the Premier League outfit from Marseille in 2020.

The defender had several loan spells during his time at Goodison Park and he eventually joined Saint-Etienne permanently this summer after impressing hugely on loan.

Nkounkou’s good displays at Saint-Etienne got him a move to German side Eintracht Frankfurt on a five-year deal in the recently concluded transfer window.

The Frenchman has opened up about joining Everton and the message that Ancelotti gave him ahead of his move to Goodison Park.

“One day I received a call from Carlo Ancelotti and that changed everything”, Nkounkou was quoted as saying by German daily Bild.

“He told me about the sporting project he saw for me and how he wanted me to become a top player.

“He told me that he would teach me a lot about defence, in the area where I was most deficient, in positional play, and that he would help me to correct that.”

The French star scored on his debut for his new club, coming off the bench to net an 87th-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Koln.