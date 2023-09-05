Rasmus Hojlund has revealed that he received accolades from Casemiro for his performance in his Manchester United debut against Arsenal.

The Dane made his debut for the Red Devils when he came on in the second half to replace Anthony Martial in their 3-1 defeat at the Emirates on Sunday.

The 20-year-old forward looked sharp and put the Arsenal backline under pressure with his physicality and willingness to get into duels with them.

He could have had a penalty when Gabriel appeared to have pulled him down inside the box but the referee and VAR chose to ignore that incident.

Casemiro was seen admiring the forward’s impact on the game when he cheered him up after the Dane won a corner.

Hojlund believes that the Brazilian was happy that he added a different dimension to the team than when Martial was leading the line at the Emirates.

He also added that the Brazilian said that he was pleasantly surprised with what he saw of him on the pitch.

Hojlund told Danish outlet Tipsbladet: “He just said something in Spanish, ‘Vamos’ or something like that.

“He was happy that I gave the team perhaps a slightly different dynamic than what they got from Martial.

“He is maybe a little more technically strong and plays in the gaps while I like to take the fight [to the opposition].

“After all, he hasn’t seen me play before, so he told me that he was pleasantly surprised to see me play.”

It remains to be seen whether Hojlund gets to start when Manchester United return from the international break with a game against Brighton at Old Trafford on Saturday 16th September.