Nottingham Forest loan star Loic Mbe Soh has revealed that he has heard only good things about his new club Almere City and is impressed with what he has seen so far.

The former France youth international joined the Tricky Trees in 2020 from French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Since joining the Reds in the Championship, the defender played a sporadic role for at the City Ground.

Mbe Soh spent the second half of the previous season on loan with Ligue 2 side Guingamp, where he made 14 league appearances in the process.

Now Mbe Soh has joined Eredivisie outfit Almere City and revealed that his new team-mate Theo Barbet has told him only good things about the Dutch club.

The Nottingham Forest star believes the Eredivisie is a good level and he has joined an impressive side.

“I am impressed by the club and the level in the Eredivisie and am delighted to be able to take the next step in my career here”, Mbe Soh said to his new club’s official website.

“I have only heard good things about the club from Theo Barbet.”

Now it remains to be seen if the central defender will return to the Premier League side following his loan spell, with Forest sure to be keeping an eye on how he fares.