Portsmouth manager John Mousinho has insisted that there is no issue in Denver Hume being part of his squad until at least the January transfer window.

Mousinho brought in Jack Sparkles in the summer with the expectation of letting Hume leave in the last transfer window.

However, Pompey failed to shift the former Sunderland man and he has remained part of the first-team squad.

However, Connor Ogilvie and Sparkles are still Mousinho’s preferred left-back options despite Hume remaining in the squad.

The Portsmouth manager admitted that it was expected that the former Black Cat would leave, which was the reason Sparkles was signed in the summer

He stressed that Hume is still training with the first-team squad and there is always a chance that he could get an opportunity.

Mousinho insisted that there is no problem in Hume remaining in his squad until at least the winter window.

He told The News: “We brought Jack in to be our back-up left-back thinking Denver was going to go, so the situation is probably very, very similar to what we have seen.

“You never know whether Denver will play for us, he is there as a squad member, was involved in a few pre-season games and obviously trains with us every day.

“I wouldn’t rule anything out, everybody knows what the situation is at the moment and we’ll handle that and go forward with it.

“There’s no issue at all.”

It remains to be seen whether Hume gets an opportunity to play for Portsmouth in the coming months.