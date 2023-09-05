Former Scotland striker Andy Walker has admitted that he is not sure that Michael Beale’s Rangers side can make it out of their Europa League group this season.

Rangers’ failure to beat PSV Eindhoven in their Champions League playoff tie means that they find themselves in the group stage of the Europa League this season.

The Gers made it to the final of the Europa League last year when Giovanni van Bronckhorst was their manager, but finished at the bottom of their Champions League group last season.

Rangers are back in the Europa League and have been placed in Group C alongside Real Betis, Sparta Prague and Aris Limassol.

However, Walker is not expecting another fairy-tale run in the Europa League for the Glasgow giants this season.

He believes that a Rangers side managed by Van Bronckhorst or Steven Gerrard would have made it out of the group but stressed that he has not seen enough to say the same for Beale’s side.

Walker said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I would say that the Rangers team under Giovanni van Bronckhorst or Steven Gerrard would get out of the group.

“I am not sure this Rangers team under Michael Beale will get out of that group.

“I haven’t seen Michael Beale’s team play really well and get a victory in a big game and that’s why you have to still question how good or bad or indifferent they are.”

Rangers will open their Europa League campaign when they host Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis at Ibrox on 21st September.