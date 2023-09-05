Barry Ferguson is of the view that Rangers fans are watching new signings and thinking that they are not as good as the players who departed Ibrox this summer.

Rangers have reshaped their squad this summer and saw a host of departures with Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent, Fashion Sakala and Antonio Colak all notably exiting from the attacking ranks.

Michael Beale has brought in a host of new faces but has seen Rangers get knocked out in the Champions League against PSV Eindhoven and suffer a 1-0 defeat at the hands of rivals Celtic on Sunday.

Ferguson believes that the new signings have so far failed to deliver and the Rangers faithful are thinking that the replacements for Morelos, Colak, Kent and Sakala are not as good as their predecessors.

“Right now the fans are looking at Alfredo Morelos, Antonio Colak, Ryan Kent and Fashion Sakala and worrying that their replacements simply aren’t as good as the guys they had before”, Ferguson wrote in his Daily Record column.

“I wrote at the start of August that these players can’t be judged or written off so early in the season.

“But four weeks have passed since then – there have been plenty of games and loads of training sessions in that time – so they need to start delivering or they will come under serious pressure.”

Rangers are currently sitting fourth in the Scottish Premiership table with six points from four games and are four points behind their Glasgow rivals Celtic.