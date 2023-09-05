Andy Walker has conceded that some of the Celtic fans will never get over the way Brendan Rodgers left in the first instance despite what he does in his second stint at the club.

A slow start to the season coupled with Celtic’s exit from the Scottish League Cup meant that some of Rodgers’ naysayers had their knives out.

However, the Celtic boss did manage to relieve some of the pressure on him with a win over Rangers in the Glasgow derby at Ibrox on Sunday.

Former Celtic star Walker stressed that he always knew that Rodgers was a top manager and still has a lot to offer in his second stint at Parkhead.

However, he also conceded that some of the Celtic fans will never forgive the Northern Irishman because of the way he abandoned the club to end his first stint in Glasgow.

The former Bhoy said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I have always thought he is a top manager and I know that some Celtic supporters will never buy into him because of the way he left the first time around.

“Yes, they need to get over it but I am sure some of them won’t.

“He is a top-class manager and has a lot to offer.”

The reigning Scottish champions are sitting at the top of the league table after four games, but Rodgers will be looking to make a splash in the Champions League, which he failed to do during his first spell.