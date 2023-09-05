Southampton’s out-on-loan talent Ryan Finnigan has revealed that his situation at the Saints was uncertain and his new side Shrewsbury Town are a perfect fit for him.

Finnigan, 19, joined Salop on a deadline-day loan deal after the League One outfit showed interest in snapping him up.

Russell Martin’s side signed Flynn Downes from West Ham United on loan and Finnigan was likely to be down the pecking order at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Upon joining his new side, Finnigan revealed that his situation at his parent club was up in the air.

The midfielder further insisted that Shrewsbury are perfect for him to settle and have welcomed him with open arms.

“I am very happy. It has been a hectic time – especially last week. But I am very glad to be here”, Finnigan told Salop’s in-house media.

“Everyone has been very, very, good to me. It seems like a very good football club.

“My situation at Southampton was a bit up in the air with different things happening.

“But I heard of Shrewsbury’s interest on deadline day and thankfully we got it done quickly.

“I naturally wanted to get a move into League One and I think this is the perfect fit.”

Finnigan is expecting to feature heavily in the Shrews’ campaign this season, with the outfit aiming high this term.