Rangers legend Barry Ferguson believes the way Alfredo Morelos lost his way in his last season at Ibrox is the reason he did not get to join a club in one of the top European leagues.

Morelos left Rangers at the end of last season when his contract with the Glasgow giants expired.

He scored 124 times for Rangers in 269 appearances and became the club’s record goalscorer in Europe, but it ended on a bitter note for him at Ibrox.

However, the Colombian had to wait the entire summer before he found a club and only joined Brazilian giants Santos on Monday.

Ferguson was one of the biggest defenders of Morelos when he was in Scotland and insisted that there was a real centre-forward in him.

However, he admitted that the Colombian lost his way in his last season at Rangers and feels it is one of the reasons why a few clubs stayed away from signing him in the summer.

The Rangers legend said on the Go Radio Football Show while talking about Morelos: “Listen, I liked him. He scored a lot of important goals at Rangers.

“Could he have done more? I think he could have.

“I think there was a real centre-forward in there but he lost his way in probably the last season.

“That is maybe the reason some clubs did not take him on.

“Surprised that he has not moved to another [European] league and he moved to the Brazilian league and it seems that they are the only club that showed any interest in him.”

Morelos did come close to signing for Turkish side Fenerbahce, but the transfer fell apart and he is now plying his trade in Brazil.