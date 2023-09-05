Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has insisted that he is expecting Michael Beale will get more time to sort out his side’s form this season.

The Glasgow giants have gone into the international break on the back of losing their Champions League playoff tie and suffering defeat in the first Old Firm derby of the season at home.

Some Rangers fans have already started questioning Beale’s position at the club and the quality of the players he brought in during the summer transfer window.

There are suggestions that Beale is already at risk of losing his job but Ferguson stressed that the Rangers boss will get more time to fix the issues at Ibrox.

He insisted that the Rangers boss was given the remit to rebuild the squad and he will require more time.

However, the Rangers legend admitted that Beale and his squad are under pressure and will need to get their form going after the break.

The former Rangers captain said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I think it’s too early and I will stick to that.

“They have let him rebuild, nine players in and I still think he is going to get a fair bit of time.

“How long that is? Who knows.

“But they need to come back from the break and need to start producing and then Europe.

“And make sure that they get that first trophy [the Scottish League Cup] in.”

Rangers are not suggested to be looking at a new manager but Beale is under pressure to get results and performances going soon.