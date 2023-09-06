Trabzonspor are interested in the profile of Nottingham Forest forward Emmanuel Dennis if they can make room in the foreign players quota, it has been claimed in Turkey.

The Turkish window has entered its final leg and teams are trying to wrap up their business before the 15th September deadline.

Trabzonspor have already signed one player from England in the form of Mislav Orsic from Southampton and are looking to add the Nottingham Forest forward to their squad.

Dennis was brought in by the Tricky Trees from Watford last summer as a part of their squad overhaul following promotion to the Premier League.

However, the Nigerian failed to have an impact, finishing last season with just five goal contributions in 25 appearances.

Nottingham Forest are on the lookout to offload the player and have found positive response from Trabzonspor.

According to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale, Trabzonspor’s scouting team have submitted a report to the club in which they have given a favourable account of the player.

The club, who have other options shortlisted as well, will only make a move for Dennis though if they can make room for him in their foreign players quota.