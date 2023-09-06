Dinamo Zagreb are pushing to sign Rangers left-back Borna Barisic but they are likely to only succeed in trying to get him in January.

The transfer window is still open in Croatia and the clubs there can bring in new faces until this Friday.

Dinamo are looking to add more new faces to their squad and are looking to make a big splash ahead of the transfer deadline.

And according to Croatian outlet Germanijak, the Croatian giants are pushing to sign Rangers left-back Barisic.

They are already in talks over trying to get a deal over the line to snare him away from Rangers in the coming days.

However, the Glasgow giants are unlikely to want to sell an important player now as they will not be able to replace him.

Dinamo are unlikely to succeed in signing him in the next 48 hours but Barisic is a big target for the club.

The Croatian giants are planning to get their hands on the defender in the winter window.

He will have six months left on his contract in January and Rangers are likely to be open to selling him if he does not sign a new deal.