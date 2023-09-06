Barcelona considered signing Manchester United’s new boy Sofyan Amrabat in the summer but opted for a low-cost operation.

Amrabat completed a loan move to join Manchester United on deadline day from Serie A giants Fiorentina.

Manchester United have agreed to pay a €10m loan fee and have an option to make the move permanent for a fee of €20m next year.

The midfielder rejected offers from several clubs to hold out for Manchester United and eventually got his dream move on deadline day.

However, according to Catalan daily Sport, Barcelona were also interested in getting their hands on him.

They were keen to sign the Moroccan after the World Cup but the management’s indecision forced them to stall a move.

The Catalan giants again held talks over signing him in the summer but felt Fiorentina were demanding too much money.

Barcelona eventually decided to bring in someone on a low-cost operation rather than move to sign Amrabat.

The Moroccan is expected to make his debut for the Red Devils against Brighton after the international break.