Everton struck an £8m deal with Al-Ettifaq for Demarai Gray on their terms and timescale, despite the player thinking the deal was done at the weekend, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The 27-year-old left winger is keen on a move this summer and Everton are ready to offload him.

Gray had been linked with several clubs in the transfer window but failed to seal an exit before 1st September.

Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ettifaq, who are managed by Steven Gerrard, are keen on landing the player.

And it is said that Everton have reached an agreement with the Saudi Pro League outfit for Gray’s signature.

It has been claimed that Everton completed the deal on their terms and timescale on Tuesday, despite Gray thinking the deal was done at the weekend.

The Toffees are set to receive £8m from the departure of Gray, whom they signed from Bayer Leverkusen in 2021, despite some suggestions the fee if £10m.

Gray has featured 75 times for Everton in his career, scoring 12 goals with six assists, and will soon try to make an impact in Saudi Arabia.