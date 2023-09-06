New Leeds United signing Glen Kamara has revealed that everything about the Whites felt right to him when he was deciding on his next club.

Leeds were heavily linked with Kamara throughout the summer, but they only managed to snap him up from Scottish giants Rangers towards the end of the window.

The 27-year-old Finnish midfielder had interest from other clubs, but he decided to join the Whites.

Kamara remarked that as soon as he learned that Leeds were interested in signing him, he was eager to join the Elland Road outfit.

He added that everything about the Whites, including the club’s history, the calibre of the players and coaches and the fervour of the fanbase, seemed perfect to him.

Kamara was quoted as saying by LeedsLive: “When this came to my attention, I was very interested in it.

“It’s a huge club with a great history, good coaches and good players.

“I know the fan base is passionate. Everything was right in this option.”

The 27-year-old midfielder made his Leeds debut coming on as a substitute in the Whites’ goalless draw against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend and he will be hoping to be a regular starter during his stay at the Elland Road side.

Daniel Farke’s side are set to square off against Millwall in the Championship after the international break and it remains to be seen whether the manager will give Kamara his first start.