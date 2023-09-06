Former Scottish top flight star Stephen McGinn is of the view that Rangers have failed to improve their defence from last season.

Rangers backed Michael Beale in the transfer window this summer and they have brought in a host of new faces.

Despite spending big in the summer, Rangers find themselves six points behind their city rivals Celtic and lost this season’s first Old Firm derby 1-0 at the weekend.

McGinn stressed that defence is an issue that Rangers suffered from last season and feels that despite spending big in the window, they have not improved their defence.

The former Hibs star also added that the arrival of Jack Butland has definitely strengthened their goalkeeping department, but stated that their backline has stayed exactly the same.

“Last year, a lot of us spoke about Rangers’ defence and how they had to improve defensively”, McGinn said on the Go Radio Football Show.

“[Beale] has not really done that.

“I think Jack Butland has been a good signing, obviously improved the goalkeeping department, but the defence is the exact same.”

Rangers will face St. Johnston after the international break and it remains to be seen whether Beale will be able to find a solution for their defensive issues.