Ex-Manchester City man Ilkay Gundogan has claimed that he knew his former side would do everything they could to keep Kyle Walker this summer.

Walker was of serious interest to Bayern Munich in the recently concluded transfer window.

And the right-back verbally agreed with Thomas Tuchel’s side to join the Bundesliga title holders this summer.

However, in a dramatic turn of events, his proposed move to the Bavarian outfit did not materialise.

And Gundogan revealed that he knew the Cityzens would not want to lose a leader in the shape of Walker this summer and would try their best to hold on to the star.

“I totally understood that Thomas Tuchel was fighting for Kyle”, Gundogan told German daily Bild.

“In terms of player profile, he would have been a perfect fit for Bayern.

“But I also knew that City wouldn’t make it easy for Kyle.

“Especially after Riyad [Mahrez] and I said goodbye, plus Kevin De Bruyne’s injury.

“With Kyle, City would lose an absolute leader.

“So I knew they would do everything they could to keep him.”

Walker was ready to take up the call from Bayern Munich after his limited participation in last year’s Champions League final.

But the defender is now an integral part of Guardiola’s plans and he has so far maintained a 100 per cent appearance record in the Premier League this season.