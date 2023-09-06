Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has revealed that he has advised Aston Villa loanee Lamare Bogarde to pick and choose his moments to become a complete midfield player.

The 19-year-old defensive midfielder joined Bristol Rovers on loan in the second half of the season and he impressed Barton with his performances.

This summer, Bristol Rovers were keen to convince Aston Villa to let Bogarde rejoin them on loan and they managed to land his signature after Unai Emery approved his move.

On Tuesday, Bogarde played an important part in the Gas’ thrashing of Cheltenham Town 4-1 in their EFL Trophy tie and Barton believes that the Aston Villa loanee showed his class through his performances.

Barton also revealed that he told the young midfielder that to become a complete midfielder, he needs to pick and choose his moments.

“He is a little bit behind the group because he came in a little bit late, but I told him that if you want to be a complete midfield player, then you have to pick and choose moments”, Barton told Bristol Rovers tv.

“I thought he was excellent in the fore but also had some really nice surges, drives, and runs that showed the class Lamy has.”

Bogarde will be determined to perform well for Bristol Rovers this season in order that he can get into the Aston Villa boss’ plans when he returns at the end of the season.