Richard Keys believes that Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou made a poor call with his team selection for the EFL Cup defeat against Fulham giving reason to Daniel Levy to be furious.

The Spurs manager fielded a different-looking team for the EFL Cup second-round south match against the Cottagers last Tuesday, eventually losing the match 5-3 on penalties.

Players such as Giovani Lo Celso and Fraser Forster got chances, while youngster Dane Scarlett came on later on though their contributions were not enough to find Tottenham that goal which could have ended the match in regular time.

Keys believes that following so many barren years it is a “scandal” to throw away a chance like that to win a trophy.

Had he been Levy, Keys insists, he would have been furious with Postecoglou; however, Tottenham’s current league form made up for the poor show on the night, according to the 66-year-old.

“How Postecoglou must be regretting sending a reserve team out to play against Fulham in the League Cup”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“When you’ve had so many barren years without a trophy it’s a scandal to toss off a chance to win one.

“So few PL teams take the competition seriously and we know why, but it’s almost a gimme if you do.

“He got away with it because the League form has been so good, but I’d be furious if I was Daniel Levy.

“It was a poor call by Postecoglou.”

Tottenham have accumulated ten points from their opening four league matches and are yet to be defeated.