Wolves out on loan star Daniel Podence has claimed that he has become a much better player after securing a season-long move to his former side Olympiacos on Tuesday.

Podence recently put pen to paper on a new contract at Wolves, which runs until 2025, with an option for a further year.

Olympiacos are not an unfamiliar place for the Portuguese star as he made his switch to Molineux from the Greek outfit in 2020.

Now upon returning to the Super League giants, Podence insisted that he has become a much better player.

He further underlined that he looks at matches in a different way now and the Greek side can expect good performances from him.

“After four years, I think I have become a much better player”, Podence told Olympiacos’ in-house media.

“I have the same quality in 1v1s, I have the same speed but now I think I have a little bit more goals and assists because I am older and I am looking at the matches in a different way.

“And I think I have become a better player now.

“So, you can expect from me goals, assists and really good performances in terms of quality and some magic.“

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil reshaped his squad this summer in alignment with the Premier League club’s financial constraints.

The club worked hard to balance the books and witnessed a host of outgoings through the door at Molineux this summer.