Al Ittihad will not be signing Mohamed Salah from Liverpool this summer, with the Egyptian staying put at Anfield.

The Saudi Pro League side have set their sights on Salah and have been desperate to take him to the kingdom before the Saudi window closes on Thursday.

They put in an offer of over £100m to Liverpool for Salah, which the Reds refused, and there had been talk of a proposal hitting up to £215m through add-ons.

Liverpool though are adamant they will not sell Salah and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Al Ittihad’s chase is over.

Salah will stay at Liverpool beyond the closure of the Saudi transfer window.

Failing to tempt Salah hot on the heels of failing to tempt Lionel Messi is a big blow for the Saudi Pro League.

Salah is likely to continue to draw Saudi interest however when the transfer window opens again in the new year.

Tempting Liverpool to sell in mid-season though could be even more difficult, with the Reds likely to be in the race to secure their objectives.

Next summer Salah will have just a year left on his Liverpool deal.