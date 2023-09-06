Former top flight striker John Hartson believes that Rangers boss Michael Beale has to get Danilo in the Gers team.

Rangers boss Beale made Danilo one of his priority summer targets and pushed to sign him in the window.

After seeing multiple bids rejected by Feyenoord, Rangers finally managed to agree a £6m deal for Danilo.

However, Danilo has started only three games so far for Rangers and Hartson is flabbergasted by Beale’s decision to keep the player out of the starting line-up.

Hartson believes that Beale has to find a way to put Danilo into the starting line-up and he believes that the Gers boss has to show patience with the Brazilian forward.

“He has got to get Danilo into the team”, Hartson said on the Go Radio Football Show.

“It is pretty simple; he has paid £6m for him.

“I know Kemar Roofe scored a good goal at Ross County, but when you pay £6m for a striker, you are four games in, you have got to get him in the team.

“You have to go with him even if he is not firing; you know you pay that kind of money because he scored goals for Feyenoord.”

Danilo has so far featured nine times for Rangers and has found the back of the net on two occasions.