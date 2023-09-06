Malang Sarr’s representatives have looked at escape routes for the Chelsea man in Turkey and Greece, but have failed to find an agreement on personal terms, according to The Athletic.

The 24-year-old, who joined Chelsea in August 2020, spent last season on loan at French club Monaco but did not get too many chances to impress after his appearances were limited due to injury.

Back in London, he has been deemed surplus to requirement at Stamford Bridge and the Pensioners have been on the lookout to offload him.

That was not possible over the course of the transfer window that shut on 1st September and now solutions are being sought in other countries.

In Turkey, where Besiktas have been linked with a move, the transfer window does not close until 15th September.

Sarr’s representatives have contacted the Turkish giants, but have failed to agree personal terms over a possible move.

There are suitors in Greece as well where the scenario has been similar as it has been with Besiktas.

A move to Saudi Arabia, where the transfer window closes on 7th September, has also been explored but nothing substantial has happened yet.