Grasshopper Club Zurich sporting director Bernt Haas is certain that his side have recruited a talented young defender in Maksim Paskotsi from Tottenham Hotspur.

He joined the Spurs academy in 2020 and made his senior debut for the club in 2021 in a Europa Conference League playoff clash.

The 20-year-old defender made 17 appearances for Tottenham Under-21s but will now continue his career in Switzerland with Grasshopper.

Tottenham have agreed to cash in on the young defender and he has been sold to the Zurich giants this season.

He will hope to play more senior football in the Swiss capital and Hass believes his club have secured another talented young defensive option.

The Grasshopper sporting director claimed that his arrival is in line with the club’s goals of recruiting talented young players for the squad.

He told the club’s official website: “I am delighted with Maksim’s arrival; With him, we have another option in defence who is versatile.

“We continue to recruit talented assets that can form the core of a successful GC Zurich in the future.”

Despite being on the fringes at Tottenham, Paskotsi is a full Estonia international and has 18 senior caps to his name.