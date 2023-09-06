Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven has claimed that Ange Postecoglou would rather see him commit a mistake playing out from the back than try to hit long balls.

Postecoglou has made a brilliant start to life as Tottenham’s manager, winning three of his opening four league games and his side are still unbeaten in the Premier League.

The Australian’s side have been playing attractive football and Van de Ven, who joined Spurs in the summer, has been a big part of the team’s defence at the start of the campaign.

He revealed that Postecoglou was clear about wanting to play him from the start when he held talks with the defender over the summer and assured him of regular game time regardless of the fact how he adapts to the Premier League.

The centre-back told Dutch outlet NU: “At my age, it is important that one gets a lot of playing time.

“I spoke about this in detail with the Tottenham manager.

“And he said, ‘I am bringing you in to play, and it may not go well right away but then I know that you have the quality’.”

Van de Ven also insisted that he is loving playing football under Postecoglou as the emphasis is to play out from the back regardless of what happens.

He stressed that the Spurs boss is prepared to take the blame if mistakes are made but does not want to see his team playing long balls from defence.

“It is so much fun playing for Tottenham.

“The goal is to play out from the back and if things go wrong, it is the responsibility of the coach.

“The coach literally said, ‘you can make a mistake, it is better than having to kick the ball three times out of the stadium one after the other’.”