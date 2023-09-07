Former Premier League midfielder Barry Ferguson has revealed that he understands why Leeds United came in for Celtic’s Matt O’Riley after his performance against Rangers.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke was keen on strengthening his midfield this summer and Celtic’s O’Riley was a player the Whites tried for towards the end of the window.

It is suggested that Leeds submitted a bid for the 24-year-old, but Celtic promptly rejected it as Brendan Rodgers considers O’Riley an important part of his squad.

Ferguson admitted that O’Riley impressed him with his performance against Rangers at the weekend and stated that he understands why Leeds were keen on landing him this summer.

The former Premier League midfielder also added that certain Celtic fans would be delighted if O’Riley commits his long-term future to the Bhoys.

“He is one of the players probably fans do not know much about; he came from League One and he jas certainly impressed myself and plenty of people in Scotland ”, Ferguson said on the Go Radio Football Show.

“I can see why Leeds came in and there was a fair bit of interest.

“I am sure Celtic fans will be absolutely delighted with that [if he signs a new contract].”

The midfielder provided the pass for Kyogo Furuhashi’s goal at the weekend to help Celtic triumph over their city rivals Rangers.