Kristjaan Speakman has revealed that Sunderland’s aim behind Elliot Embleton’s loan move to Derby County is to get the player regular minutes and stated that they will reassess his progress in January.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder featured 23 times in the Championship for Sunderland last season before his campaign ended prematurely with a ligament injury.

Embleton is still nursing himself back from his injury and Sunderland have sent him out on loan to Derby County to ply his trade under Paul Warne.

Speakman stated that Sunderland were not sure whether they would be able to provide Embleton with the necessary minutes he requires to get back to his former shape and revealed that the Black Cats decided a move to Derby would be best for his game time.

The Sunderland director of football also added that they will reassess his situation in January and decide on his future.

“For Elliot, it is purely a rehabilitation programme”, Speakman told Sunderland tv.

“I think he needs to get some minutes on the grass, and whether or not we can provide them, we were not 100 per cent sure.

“When the window closes, you have to make a decision and hopefully we have made the right decision that he can go to Derby and we can reassess, have a look at him in January and decide what we will do going forward.”

Embleton is a product of the Sunderland academy and he will be determined to get into Derby County boss Warne’s starting line-up to ensure regular game time.

The Rams currently sit eleventh in the League One table and will be looking for Embleton to help them make a promotion push.