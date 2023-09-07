Turkish side Trabzonspor are standing by to send a private jet for Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe as soon as he ends his Gunners deal.

The Frenchman has entered the final year of his contract and he is not in Mikel Arteta’s plans.

He has been linked with multiple clubs across Europe and he even attracted Saudi Arabian interest this summer, however, a move did not materialise.

Even though most of the transfer windows are closed until January, a few countries still have their transfer windows open, including Turkey.

Turkish side Trabzonspor have been keeping a close eye on Pepe and have an agreement on personal terms with him.

According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, the Turkish giants have a private jet on standby to pick Pepe up from London.

However, it has been suggested that Pepe needs to terminate his Arsenal contract first before the Trabzon outfit will send the plane.

Now it remains to be seen if the Gunners will terminate Pepe’s contract to let him leave for Turkey, where he would link up with Trabzonspor.