Former Celtic star Peter Grant has admitted that Bhoys star Matt O’Riley impressed him with his performance in the match against Rangers and admitted that he would be delighted if the midfielder signed a long-term contract.

The 22-year-old joined Celtic in January 2022 and last season he played 38 times for Celtic in the league to help them win the Scottish Premiership title.

This season, O’Riley has started all five games for Celtic so far and put in an impressive performance against city rivals Rangers to help the Bhoys snatch a 1-0 victory at the weekend.

It has been suggested that the Parkhead outfit want to tie O’Riley down to a long-term contract and Grant believes that after the player’s excellent display at Ibrox on Sunday, it would be superb if the Danish international signs a new deal.

Grant admitted that there was doubt regarding O’Riley’s ability to intercept balls before they reach the striker’s feet, but he believes that the Celtic star has managed to silence his doubters with his performance on Sunday.

“I thought he was outstanding”, Grant said on the Go Radio Football Show.

“Simple things on Sunday, when Rangers were putting pressure on later in the game, he intercepted so many balls running around the 18-yard box.

“I thought it was excellent for him because that part of his game probably was a question.

“He knew his quality on the ball, but his possessional play to stop the ball from going to the striker’s feet around the box, the interception, and then using the ball wisely.

“I thought he was outstanding in the match and I think it would be fantastic if he signs a long-term contract.”

O’Riley has three more years left on his contract and it remains to be seen whether Celtic will agree a longer term contract with him.