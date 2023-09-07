Hibernian are now very close to appointing Central Coast Mariners boss Nick Montgomery as their new permanent manager, according to journalist Ross Heppenstall.

The Hibees sacked Lee Johnson last month after a disastrous start to their Scottish Premiership campaign this season.

Their hunt for a new permanent boss has been in full swing since then and they have been weighing up several candidates, including Montgomery, for their managerial hot seat.

Montgomery has now emerged as the leading candidate for Hibs’ vacant managerial position.

And it has been suggested in some quarters that the Edinburgh side are poised to pay a compensation fee worth £50,000 to Central Coast Mariners to secure Montgomery’s services.

Hibernian’s wait for a permanent manager is likely to end as it is claimed that the English manager is now very close to taking over at Easter Road.

Hibs’ hopes of faring well in the Europa Conference League have been dashed after their humiliating defeat at the hands of Aston Villa.

Now it remains to be seen how the English manager will guide the Edinburgh club after taking the reins at Easter Road.