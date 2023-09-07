Former Rangers star Barry Ferguson believes that the Gers should cash in on Borna Barisic if he does not want to sign a new contract at Ibrox.

Barisic joined Rangers in the summer of 2018 and has featured in over 200 games for the Gers while providing 52 assists.

The Croatian international has entered the final year of his contract with Rangers and he is drawing attention from Dinamo Zagreb.

Barisic missed Rangers’ clash with Celtic at the weekend after failing a fitness test, but the left-back is set to feature for his national team this week, which has left Gers legend Ferguson surprised.

The former Rangers star thinks that if Barisic is not in Michael Beale’s mind for a long-term future and if the player is also not interested in committing his future to Ibrox on a long-term deal, then it will be best for the Gers to cash in on him.

“Yes, it is very surprising”, Ferguson said on the Go Radio Football Show.

“If you are not fit for the weekend, over the years, players who are not available have not played for their national team.

“So that caught me by surprise.

“Well, he is in the final year of his contract and the Croatian window is still open.

“If he is not looking to sign and Michael Beale does not want him to sign a long-term contract, then I think you have got to look to cash in.”

The Croatian transfer window is set to close on Friday evening and it remains to be seen whether Rangers will sell Barisic if an offer from Dinamo Zagreb comes in.