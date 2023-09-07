Leeds United’s interest in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s Ao Tanaka did not become concrete during the transfer window, despite the German side being fully prepared to cash in.

As the transfer window ticked towards the deadline, Leeds were looking to snap up midfielders to add balance to the squad.

New Whites’ boss Daniel Farke was keen on adding quality to the team’s engine room and signed Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev late in the window.

They were not the only midfielders linked with Leeds as the Whites also held an interest in Japan star Tanaka.

Fortuna Dusseldorf were prepared to sell, but according to German daily the Rheinische Post, Farke’s side did not advance their interest in Tanaka.

The 24-year-old Japanese could not manage to secure a move this summer and it has been suggested that he was eager to move clubs to boost his chances of playing for Japan.

The German outfit lowered their asking price for the 24-year-old midfielder but the Whites did not step up their interest to sign him.

Fortuna Dusseldorf wanted to make a profit on Tanaka to plough it into other signings and it remains to be seen if the Japanese will now look towards January for his move.