Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard has insisted that it is often important to look beyond a player’s goal contributions, with there being other things he can bring to the side.

The 24-year-old Norwegian midfielder has been a key part of Arsenal’s midfield in recent years and last season he played a key role in the Gunners finishing runners-up in the Premier League.

Odegaard has begun the season in an impressive manner, scoring two goals in four league games so far this season.

However, the Arsenal star insisted that he prefers to look beyond the numbers of goals and assists he is contributing.

The Norwegian international pointed out that as long as he is playing well and, in the process, helping his team win, he is fine with it.

“For me, it’s more important to look behind those numbers: If I play well, do well, help the team to have a good match, create a lot and win, it’s more important to me than me scoring a goal, right?”, Odegaard told Norwegian broadcaster TV 2.

“Goals and assists have taken off a lot in recent years.

“It is perhaps Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo who have ensured that, and Erling [Haaland] as well, but it is important to look a little behind those numbers.”

Odegaard is currently with the Norwegian national team, preparing for games against Jordan and Georgia.