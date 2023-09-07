Barry Ferguson has issued a warning to the Rangers players that fans are not happy and advised them to work hard to win them back.

Rangers have begun the season in a disappointing manner despite Michael Beale’s expensive summer overhaul.

After getting knocked out by PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League qualifiers, they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of their arch-rivals Celtic in front of their home fans.

Ferguson warned Rangers that fans are not happy with the results they are seeing and stated that Beale’s side have a job on their hands to win them back.

And he outlined that the only way to win the Rangers faithful back is to work hard and win games.

“Fans are not happy you’ve got to look at them thinking you have a job on your hands”, Ferguson said on the Go Radio Football Show.

“You need to get these fans, who are so important to the club, back on your side.

“The only way you will do that is to roll your sleeves up, work harder, and win games of football.”

Rangers have their next game against St. Johnstone on 16th September and Beale’s side will be determined to get back to winning ways against Steven MacLean’s side.