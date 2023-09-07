Nottingham Forest are still hopeful about offloading Jonjo Shelvey and Emmanuel Dennis this summer, according to The Athletic.

The Tricky Trees had a frenetic end to the summer transfer window, mostly in terms of players incoming to boost Steve Cooper’s squad.

They pocketed a significant €55m by selling Brennan Johnson to Tottenham Hotspur on deadline day.

A host of players with little chance of securing first-team minutes this season have also been sent out on loan across Europe.

And it has been claimed that the Tricky Trees are still looking to sell Shelvey and Dennis this summer while the other international transfer windows are still open.

Shelvey joined Nottingham Forest this January and he made only eight appearances under Cooper and the club are looking to offload him with two years remaining on his current contract.

Dennis joined the Tricky Trees from Watford last summer and struggled to settle in City Ground as he scored only two goals in 27 appearances.

Now it remains to be seen if the Premier League side will receive any offers for the duo, with notable windows in Greece and Turkey both open still.